Cardinals postseason tickets as high as $270 for some games

Postseason tickets went on sale online Friday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals played a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday as excitement builds for the postseason.

But as fans get more excited about postseason games ticket prices are right up there too.

Tickets are as high as $270 dollars but it depends on the game and the section, some are even still available for $20.

“We’re going to go all the way. I have that feeling,” Cardinals fan Dave Cullen said.

Cardinals nation is hoping for a red October as post-season games are on the horizon.

“It’s just so wonderful for the city It just drives everybody together and you know that’s what we need in the world today to have something that everybody agrees on,” Cardinals fan Carla Goacher said.

But a front-row seat to history will cost you.

“It is what it is you know I remember going to the '85 World Series paying $65 for standing-room-only tickets. So I thought that was expensive back then but you know a couple hundred bucks for a ticket I think that’s pretty good if you can get one,” Cardinals fan Roger Hunt said.

And that's if you can get your hands on a ticket.

“I’m going to try that’s for sure,” Cardinals fan Judy Cassulo said.

For some, Saturday's games are the last they'll see in person as ticket prices go up.

“This will be the last game we will be going to this year but we’ve enjoyed it. Go Cardinals,” Goacher said.

But no matter what they'll cheer on the cardinals from anywhere win or lose.

“They’ll figure out a way. They’ll never see baseball like this again, ever,” Cassulo said.