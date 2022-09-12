Cardinals postseason tickets go on sale Friday

Tickets for the three potential NL Wild Card games and three potential NLDS games start as low as $20.

ST. LOUIS — The stretch run is on for the St. Louis Cardinals, and with an eight-game lead in the division, they are in prime position to grab a playoff spot.

Starting Friday, you can buy playoff tickets for each of the possible playoff games to be hosted at Busch Stadium in the first two rounds of this year's postseason.

Tickets for the three potential NL Wild Card games and three potential NLDS games start as low as $20. They go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. both online at cardinals.com and over the phone at 314-345-9000.

Fans can also get early access to postseason tickets by placing a deposit on season tickets.

Major League Baseball expanded the playoffs this season, adding a third Wild Card team in each league. That means the division-winning team with the worst record will host a three-game Wild Card series against the final Wild Card team.

If the standings hold, the Cardinals would host a three-game series in the Wild Card round. The best-of-three series is set for Oct. 7, 8 and 9 and would be hosted at Busch Stadium. The winner of that series would advance to the NLDS and host games three and four on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

The Cardinals could also improve their playoff position before the end of the season and skip the Wild Card round entirely. If the Cardinals win the division and finish the season with a better record than the division champs in either the NL East of NL West, they would host games one, two and five on Oct. 11, 12 and 16.

As of Monday, Sept. 12, the Cardinals are eight games ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central. The Cardinals have the fourth-best record in the NL, and would have to pass the eventual winner of the NL East in order to skip the Wild Card round.