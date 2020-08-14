Cardinals promote top prospect Dylan Carlson to Major Leagues

Cardinals fans have been waiting, and now Dylan Carlson is officially coming to the Majors

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are calling up their top prospect.

On Thursday, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed outfielder Dylan Carlson would be one of the players added to the Major League roster when the Cardinals resume play.

Carlson is one of multiple players being called up to help reinforce the roster after the Cardinals' COVID-19 positive tests.

Carlson was drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft, and last played in triple A Memphis where he hit .361 in 18 games. Between double A and triple A Carlson hit 26 home runs.

The Cardinals are now scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Players will travel to Chicago via rental cars, and some players will arrive via bus.