Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond completes historic 'home run cycle'

It had only been recorded once before in professional baseball. But with an historic Wednesday night, Springfield's Chandler Redmond completed the "home run cycle".

AMARILLO, Texas — You never know what you're going to see on any given day at the ballpark. That old saying was especially true on Wednesday night in Amarillo, Texas.

With the Cardinals' Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals, taking on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, one prospect had a night for the ages.

Cardinals first base prospect Chandler Redmond went 5 for 6 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in the Cardinals' 21-4 win over the Sod Poodles. Oh, and the home runs he hit were a grand slam, three-run shot, two-run shot and a solo bomb.

All those homers together completed the "home run cycle", which in the recorded modern era of professional baseball history had only been done one other time. It has never been done in a Major League game.

Congrats to 1B Chandler Redmond (AA) on his historic game last night in @Sgf_Cardinals 21-4 win at Amarillo:



He finished 5-for-6 with 4 HR, 11 RBI and became just the 2nd player EVER in the history of professional baseball to hit for a HOME RUN CYCLE!pic.twitter.com/GikHzjX5gm — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) August 11, 2022

Tyrone Horne is the only other player to do it, and he amazingly accomplished it in 1998 as part of the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, who were a farm team of the Cardinals at the time.

Redmond, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the 32nd round with the 965th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Gardner-Webb College.

He has appeared at first base, third base, second base, designated hitter and the outfield so far in his minor league career.

This season at Springfield, Redmond is hitting .242 with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and an OPS of .813.