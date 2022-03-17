x
Three Cardinals prospects nab spots on MLB's 2022 top 100 list

Could the Cardinals have three future stars on this year's top prospect list?

ST. LOUIS — Three Cardinals prospects have landed on the 2022 top 100 prospects list by MLB.com.

Released Thursday, Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore found themselves ranked among the game's 100 best prospects.

Walker, 19, has flashed tremendous power at the plate so far in his young career, reaching High A in his first professional season last year. Walker, a third baseman, was ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect on MLB's list.

Gorman, 21, has been a name Cardinals fans have known for quite a while. He's expected to make his Major League debut sometime this season, and he has shifted to learn second base in addition to his natural third base position. Gorman has 57 home runs and 181 RBI in 1,309 at-bats in three seasons in the minors. He's No. 33 on MLB's list.

Liberatore, 22, is a childhood friend of Gorman's and was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. A left-handed pitcher, Liberatore is among one of the best lefty prospects in baseball. He's No. 43 on MLB's list and is also expected to make it to the Majors in 2022.

