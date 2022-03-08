Commentary: While lockout lingers, Cardinals prospects get chance to shine

With no Major League Baseball to talk about yet, its time to focus on the prospects. And the Cardinals' system is ripe with future stars.

By this point, there's not a whole lot to say about the ongoing MLB lockout.

Getting to a compromise seems like it should be an easy task for all of us on the outside, but the owners have shown they have little interest in giving an inch, and the players are more unified than ever to get a good deal for their side.

It'll get solved at some point, and we'll look back mad we had to waste time to get to the conclusion.

But for now, I'm tired of talking about the lockout. Let's talk about something fun for a change, huh?

Let's talk about the incredibly exciting Cardinals farm system.

I've always been enamored by prospects. I think my love for prospects would be my eventual downfall as a general manager if I was ever given the chance.

The thought of cultivating a players' potential from the minors to turn them into a Major League star is one of the most enjoyable parts of baseball for me.

I've been down to spring training a few times, and by far my favorite part of the experience is wandering around the backfields and seeing which minor leaguers can catch my eye.

Seeing all the potential up close before they hit it big is an incredibly fun experience.

And speaking of potential, this current Cardinals' system is absolutely loaded with it.

Now while I enjoy talking about prospects, I'm by no means an expert when it comes to the minor leagues. There are a number of Cardinals writers such as Rob Rains, Brian Walton and Kyle Reis who churn out some really quality content about the up-and-comers in the St. Louis system.

But it doesn't take a baseball savant to see just how much talent is in the Cardinals' system right now.

You've probably heard at least some of these names.

Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Joshua Baez, Ivan Herrera, Zack Thompson, Tink Hence, Alec Burleson and the newly-signed Won-Bin Cho.

There are just so many interesting stories here.

Gorman has been a household name among Cardinals fans for a while. They've made it clear they don't want to trade him, and see his power on display at Busch Stadium. But where will he play? Nolan Arenado is the team's third baseman until he doesn't want to be anymore. Is Gorman a designated hitter? Can he learn second base? The No. 24 overall prospect in baseball will have a fascinating ride to the Majors.

Liberatore is one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. He'll always be talked about in the same breath as Randy Arozarena, who he was traded for, but most (including me) still think the Cardinals will come out on top in that deal. Just how soon will he get a shot with the big team?

Jordan Walker is on his way to becoming the most-hyped prospect in baseball. He's the top third baseman by Baseball America, but to stick in St. Louis, what's his position? Walker only impressed me more when I got to personally interview him in Peoria in 2021. I suggest buying as much stock as you can in this teenage phenom.

Masyn Winn could give the Cardinals their own "Ohtani-type". He's a shortstop and a pitcher, but is focusing on shortstop and hitting this spring. From the glimpses we've seen, he has a fun personality and will likely be a fan favorite. The potential is off the charts.

We haven't seen much of Joshua Baez, but the impression he did leave when he visited Busch Stadium after the Cardinals drafted him certainly spoke volumes. You tend to remember a kid who said he wants to be "better than Mike Trout" and be the "face of the game someday".

Ivan Herrera could be a guy with the most pressure on his shoulders. While Andrew Knziner is still technically the "heir apparent" to Yadier Molina, Herrera has always projected as a likely option to be the next star catcher in St. Louis. The native of Panama made it up to Triple-A last season, and could be primed for a breakout.

And that's just a handful of the exciting names lurking in the minors for the Cardinals.

So while we're waiting for the Major League season to finally get worked out, do yourself a favor and familiarize yourself with the names on this list. I have a feeling you'll be seeing a lot of them on the big stage in no time at all.