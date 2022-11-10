Pujols, Molina's retirements become official for Cardinals

It's the end of an era. Pujols and Molina are officially retired. Will the head to Cooperstown together in 2028?

ST. LOUIS — As far as the Cardinals' official transaction log is concerned, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have officially rode off into the sunset.

The retirements became official for the pair on Tuesday, with the Cardinals' transaction log showing both Pujols and Molina as retired players.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Monday night that Pujols had signed his official retirement papers.

Now, the clock can begin on the pair's eventual induction to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Players are required to wait a minimum of five years before their eligibility for the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot kicks in. That would make Pujols and Molina both eligible for the class of 2028. In fact, the Hall of Fame already has the pair on their list of prospective candidates for 2028.

Pujols is a shoo-in, first-ballot selection, and could flirt with being a unanimous pick. The 22-year veteran is fourth on the all-time home runs list with 703, second in all-time RBIs with 2,218 and tenth on the all-time hits list with 3,384.

Molina won't get near the support Pujols will for the Hall Fame, but presents an impressive case in his own right. A 10-time All-Star, 9-time Gold Glover and 2-time World Series champ, Molina ranks near the top in most all-time stats among catchers and registered 2,168 hits in his career.