Cardinals unable to capture enough late-game magic, fall 3-2 to Rockies

One more hit would've put St. Louis over the top in the ninth after it had cut a 3-0 deficit.

DENVER — Saturday’s Game Report: Rockies 3, Cardinals 2

The Cardinals didn’t save any of their ninth-inning magic to use on Saturday night.

After rallying in the ninth to tie Friday night’s game before winning it in the 10th, the Cardinals had another chance to do the same thing 24 hours later.

A leadoff walk to Paul DeJong and a two-out double by Tommy Edman put runners on second and third but Dylan Carlson struck out to end the game and give the victory to the Rockies in Denver.

The Cardinals had cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 in the eighth.

Here is how Saturday night’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals were held to just three hits through the first seven innings. With two outs in the eighth, Carlson doubled and scored on a single by Paul Goldschmidt. After a walk to Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina’s single drove in Goldschmidt from second. Arenado went to third on the play but he was stranded there as Harrison Bader struck out … It was the 34th time in their 84 games that the Cardinals have scored two or fewer runs. They are 6-28 in those games.

On the mound: Wade LeBlanc made his second start for the Cardinals and worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, walked three (one intentional) and struck out three. Coming into the game LeBlanc had allowed 25 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings in his career at Coors Field, an 8.54 ERA in six games, five starts, the most recent in 2018 … The game was scoreless until two outs in the seventh when Genesis Cabrera gave up a three-run homer to Trevor Story. The homer followed a single and walk … In the first three games of the series, the Cardinals starters have allowed five runs in a combined 19 2/3 innings.

Key stat: Story had not homered against the Cardinals in his last 67 at-bats, dating to 2017. It was only his third career homer against the Cardinals, and coming into Saturday night’s game he had been just 8-of-63 against the Cardinals since the start of the 2018 season.

Worth noting: The Cardinals made two roster moves before Saturday night’s game, claiming right-handed reliever Justin Williams on waivers from the Nationals, trying to find another reliable reliever for the bullpen. Roel Ramirez was optioned to Memphis, and Jack Flaherty was moved to the 60-day IL to open a roster spot … In their other move, the Cardinals traded John Nogowski to the Pirates for cash considerations. Nogowski, who had been playing at Memphis, had been designated for assignment earlier in the week … Additional imaging on Tyler O’Neill’s right hand, where he was hit by a pitch on Friday night, was negative. He was doing some pregame work on the field but did not try to swing the bat. His status was said to be day-to-day.

Looking ahead: Carlos Martinez will get the start on Sunday in the final game of the four-game series.