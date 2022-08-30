Romine, Reds rough up Hudson, end Cards' 3-game win streak

Hudson has won only one of his last eight starts since July 4 and has worked five innings or less in five of his last six starts.

CINCINNATI — Tuesday’s Game Report: Reds 5, Cardinals 1

The Cardinals already know their starting rotation will have to be adjusted soon to accommodate the return of Jack Flaherty from the injured list.

After another start with mixed results on Tuesday night, the team also is going to have to make a decision about what Dakota Hudson’s role will be in September.

In a span of 17 pitches, Hudson allowed five consecutive hits and four runs in the third inning that was all the offense the Reds needed to defeat the Cardinals in Cincinnati. Two of the runs came on a home run by former Cardinals catcher Austin Romine.

Hudson has won only one of his last eight starts since July 4 and has worked five innings or less in five of his last six starts. In his five starts in August, Hudson allowed 16 earned runs in 25 innings, an ERA of 5.76.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals’ only run came on a home run from Tommy Edman leading off the third. Their only other hits in the game were singles by Corey Dickerson in the second, Nolan Arenado in the fourth and Brendan Donovan in the sixth … Donovan’s hit extended his hitting streak to 12 games … Albert Pujols started as the DH against a righthander and was 0-of-2 and also was hit by a pitch … They had only two at-bats with a runner in scoring position … Yadier Molina was 0-of-3 and is now hitless in his last 20 at-bats. His average for August fell to .172 (11-of-64).

On the mound: Hudson came out of the game after 4 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits. The other Reds run scored on three consecutive hits in the fifth … Jake Woodford relieved Hudson and worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out two and did not allow a runner past second base.

Key stat: Edman’s homer was the 49th in August for the Cardinals, extending their franchise record for the most home runs in the month. The previous record had been 46 homers in August 2016.

Worth noting: Wednesday’s game will end a stretch of 17 games in 16 days for the Cardinals since their last day off. They have gone 12-4 so far in that stretch … Adam Wainwright celebrated his 41st birthday on Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Jose Quintana will get the start in the final game of the series on Wednesday night.

