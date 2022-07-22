Wainwright, Cardinals fall to Reds in series opener 9-5

Manager Oli Marmol was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes. It was his second ejection of the season.

Friday's Game Report: Reds 9, Cardinals 5

To Adam Wainwright, there is nothing great about the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati.

It has been his personal house of horrors for the last six seasons and that didn’t change on Friday night as he got the start in the Cardinals’ first game after the All-Star break.

Wainwright was charged with seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Reds continued his string of bad starts in that ballpark.

Over his last eight starts dating back to 2016, Wainwright has allowed 41 earned runs in 35 2/3 innings, an ERA of 10.34. He has gone 1-5 in those starts with two no-decisions.

For his career, Wainwright is 7-8 in Cincinnati in 20 starts and 21 games, representing his most losses at any visiting ballpark.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals had a brief 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Tyler O’Neill in the second inning … Trailing 5-2, they pulled within one run in the fifth on a two-run homer by Paul Goldschmidt, his 21st of the season. It was the first home run for the Cardinals in four games this year in Cincinnati … Their last run scored in the eighth when Dylan Carlson led off the inning with a double and scored on a two-out single by Tommy Edman …The Cardinals struck out 14 times, three each by Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan, and left 14 runners on base.

On the mound: Wainwright allowed four runs in the second inning, two coming on a home run by Donovan Solano. He also allowed a home run to Joey Votto with two outs in the third and left the game after back-to-back walks in the sixth. Both of those runners scored when Tyler Naquin tripled off Jordan Hicks … Jonathan India homered off Johan Oviedo leading off the seventh before Zack Thompson worked a scoreless eighth inning.

Key stat: Wainwright’s ERA rose to 5.73 in his career in Cincinnati, more than a run higher than in any other ballpark where he has started at least six games. His next highest ERA is 4.61 at Arizona.

Worth nothing: Manager Oli Marmol was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes. It was his second ejection of the season … The Cardinals announced the signing of their top two picks in this week’s draft, first-round selection Cooper Hjerpe and second-round pick Brycen Mautz, both left-handed pitchers … Harrison Bader began a rehab assignment on Friday night, serving as the DH in Memphis. He went hitless in three at-bats and also drew a walk. Bader is set to play center field on Saturday night and then be re-evaluated on Sunday and could possibly rejoin the Cardinals on Tuesday night in Toronto.

Looking ahead: Steven Matz will make his first start since coming off the injured list on Saturday night. He had been set to pitch last Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break, but the game was postponed because of rain.

