Cardinals release pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon

Ponce de Leon was designated for assignment on Monday, and released on Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Daniel Ponce de Leon will have to find another organization to pitch in after the Cardinals released the pitcher on Thursday.

The Cardinals originally designated Ponce de Leon for Assignment on Monday, removing him from the 40-man roster. He was not claimed on waivers, and the team gave him his unconditional release on Thursday, instead of adding him to the Triple A roster at Memphis.

The Cardinals drafted Ponce de Leon in the ninth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut with the club in 2018 and has compiled a 3-8 record with a 4.33 ERA in 147 and two-thirds innings as a Cardinal.

In 2021, Ponce de Leon is 1-1 with a 6.21 ERA and a 1.620 WHIP.

Ponce de Leon and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina were recently caught on the broadcast camera getting into an altercation in the dugout during a Sept. 14 game in New York against the Mets. He did not appear in a game for the team after that.