Cardinals release veteran reliever Brett Cecil

The Brett Cecil experiment is officially over in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have released veteran lefthanded reliever Brett Cecil. The club made the announcement on Wednesday ahead of their exhibition game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cardinals signed Cecil, 34, to a four-year, $30.5 million contract ahead of the 2017 season.

Cecil missed all of 2019 with an injury and was ineffective in his first two seasons with the Cardinals. In 113 games in St. Louis, Cecil had a 4.86 ERA and a 1.470 WHIP.

In 2018, Cecil had a 6.89 ERA for the Cardinals and allowed 25 walks in just 32.2 innings.

Andrew Miller, Austin Gomber, Tyler Webb and newly announced closer Kwang-Hyun Kim figure to be the left-handed pitchers on the opening day staff for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also announced Wednesday that offseason acquisition, infielder Brad Miller, would begin the season on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle injury.

