Cardinals trade outfielder Dexter Fowler to Angels

The Cardinals look like they're not done dealing this offseason

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals don't appear to be done making moves this offseason.

Late Thursday night the team announced they had traded outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale and MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported the trade on Twitter.

The Angels confirmed the trade as official not long after. The Cardinals are receiving a player to be named later or cash, according to the team.

The Cardinals signed Fowler to a five-year, $82.5 million deal ahead of the 2017 season. In four years in St. Louis, Fowler hit .233 with 29 home runs and 177 RBI.

"We are extremely grateful for everything that Dexter has done for us over the past four years, both on the field and with his generous work in the community," Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a release. "With the expectation that we will have plenty of competition in the outfield this season, and with Dexter's approaching free agency, we felt this deal made the most sense for all parties."

This trade reunites Fowler with his former Cubs manager Joe Maddon in Anaheim.

The Cardinals finalized a trade with Colorado for third baseman Nolan Arenado on Monday, sending pitcher Austin Gomber and four prospects to the Rockies.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals.



Welcome to the Halos, @DexterFowler! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BdcYTW8a0N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 5, 2021