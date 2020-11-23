Cardinals respond to Carlos Martinez incident in Dominican Republic

Pictures and video began circulating Monday of Martinez not following COVID-19 protocols in the Dominican Republic. The Cardinals say he was never arrested

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic — Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is making headlines away from the field.

On Monday, pictures and videos began to surface on social media of Martinez participating in a large gathering in the city of Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic where he was not complying with the country's COVID-19 protocols which included social distancing and wearing masks.

MLB insider Hector Gomez said on Twitter that Martinez had been taken into custody by Dominican police for violating these rules.

The Cardinals have responded in a statement saying it is their understanding that Martinez was never arrested, and there are no pending legal charges against him.

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Carlos Martínez was taken into custody today by the National Dominican Police in Puerto Plata.



Martínez had a massive activity in Puerto Plata’s seaside avenue “Malecón” violating all the social distancing protocols and the mandatory use of masks. pic.twitter.com/m1MdClkt4r — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 23, 2020

The Cardinals entire statement:

"The St. Louis Cardinals were informed earlier today that Carlos Martínez had participated in a public gathering event this past weekend in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

We are currently gathering details from this event, but it is our understanding that Carlos was not arrested nor are there any pending legal charges against him.

Certainly, we would not condone anyone from our organization knowingly violating community laws or health regulations."

Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 during the regular season and missed time with the club.

He had previously posted on Instagram a picture of him in the hospital with an IV while he was fighting the virus.