O'Neill hit by pitch in 9th with bases loaded, Cardinals win against Rockies

The Cardinals have won 10 consecutive games against the Rockies at Busch Stadium, dating back to 2018.

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 5, Rockies 4

Tyler O’Neill has not gotten as many hits as he would have liked so far this season for the Cardinals, but on Tuesday night, he picked a great time to get hit.

O’Neill forced in the winning run against the Rockies when he was hit by a pitch with the base loaded in the ninth inning, giving the Cardinals the win at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a bunt single by Dylan Carlson, who was trying to move the runners up to second and third.

The win allowed the Cardinals to retain their 1 1/2 game division lead over the Brewers, who rallied for an 11th-inning win on Tuesday night over the Dodgers. .

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Tommy Edman homered with one out in the fourth inning and Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run shot in the fifth, following a single by O’Neill, gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. The homer was the 29th of the season for Goldschmidt … After the Rockies took a 4-3 lead, Goldschmidt’s third RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly in the seventh put the Cardinals back in front … His three RBI increased his season total to 92 … Carlson’s bunt single was his third hit of the game, his first three-hit day since July 7. He had been 4-of-31 in his previous eight games.

On the mound: Jose Quintana did not allow a hit through the first five innings but gave up consecutive singles to the first four batters in the sixth, knocking him out of the game … Jordan Hicks came into the game with the bases loaded and allowed one of the inherited runners to score … Hicks left with two runners on base in the seventh and a double off Packy Naughton allowed both to score, giving the Rockies the lead … Giovanny Gallegos worked a perfect eighth and Ryan Helsley a 1-2-3 ninth, earning the victory.

Key stat: The Cardinals have won 10 consecutive games against the Rockies at Busch Stadium, dating back to 2018. Since 2012, the Cardinals are 27-5 against the Rockies in St. Louis.

Worth noting: The last time the Cardinals won on a walkoff hit by pitch was on Aug. 8, 2016 against the Reds when Yadier Molina was hit … Jack Flaherty made his second minor-league rehab start on Tuesday night for Double A Springfield. He allowed two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings, striking out four. He threw 52 pitches. Flaherty is set to start for Springfield again on Sunday night … Juan Yepez was not able to complete his rehab assignment at Memphis when he was ill on Sunday. He returned to St. Louis and after he works out on Wednesday a decision will be made whether he will be activated or play another game or two in the minors.

Looking ahead: Jordan Montgomery will get the start on Wednesday night in the second game of the series.

