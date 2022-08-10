McMahon, Grichuk tee off, Rockies end Cards' win streak at 7

Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk had one of the big games for the Rockies, going 5-of-5, including a three-run homer that capped the nine-run third inning.

DENVER — The Cardinals’ seven-game winning streak came to a crashing halt on Tuesday night in Denver.

Miles Mikolas allowed more hits, 14, and runs, 10, then he got outs, eight, as the Rockies scored nine runs in the third inning en route to the blowout win in the opener of their three-game series.

The 16 runs and 22 hits were the most the Cardinals have ever allowed in 112 games in Denver since the Rockies joined the National League in 1993.

Former Cardinal Randal Grichuk had one of the big games for the Rockies, going 5-of-5, including a three-run homer that capped the nine-run third inning.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, his second homer in as many games, and Andrew Knizner had a two-run single among the few offensive highlights for the Cardinals … Their other RBI came on a double by Nolan Arenado … Four of their eight hits came from the bottom two hitters in the lineup, two each by Knizner and Tommy Edman.

On the mound: Mikolas was behind 3-0 before he could record his second out, then allowed eight consecutive hits in the third. The 14 hits were the most he has ever allowed in a game and the 10 runs matched his career high, in a game against Tampa in 2014 … The Rockies added four runs off Packy Naughton and two off the seldom-used T.J. McFarland.

Key stat: Mikolas became only the third Cardinals pitcher since 1936 to allow at least 14 hits and 10 runs in a game. Jason Marquis did it twice in 2006 and Edwin Jackson did it in 2011, but in all of those games they pitched at least five innings.

Worth noting: Juan Yepez was 1-of-3 serving as the DH on Tuesday night in Memphis. He is expected to play at least two games in the field during this week’s rehab assignment … Yepez will be joined by another Cardinal on Wednesday in Memphis as Jack Flaherty is scheduled to make the start. He likely will throw about 30 to 35 pitches as he begins his second rehab assignment of the year.