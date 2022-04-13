Cardinals game postponed Wednesday due to severe weather risk

Wednesday's game will be made up at 3:15 p.m. May 2.

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have postponed Wednesday's homestand finale game against the Kansas City Royals due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The team made the announcement shortly after 9 a.m. The game had been scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

The teams will make up the game at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 2 at 3:15 p.m. Fans who had tickets can still use them for the rescheduled game. More ticket policy details are online at cardinals.com/tickets.

It's the second time this week a Cardinals game has been postponed due to weather. Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed due to rain. The Cardinals announced that game will be made up at 12:15 p.m. as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14.

An intense day of severe weather is expected Wednesday across the middle part of the country, including in the St. Louis area. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop along a cold front during lunchtime and into the early afternoon.

Ingredients for severe weather appear to be coming together for the development of thunderstorms with strong, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

The weather system will be fueled by an intense band of winds aloft that will move across Missouri and Illinois on Wednesday, and this will keep gusty winds around even outside of the storm activity.