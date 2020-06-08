Cardinals announce schedule changes, 5 doubleheaders to make up for games lost during COVID-19 outbreak

The Cardinals will be packing a whole lot of baseball into the remainder of their season, with five doubleheaders now on the schedule

ST. LOUIS — After the recent COVID-19 outbreak among the Cardinals, Major League Baseball is getting creative to fit in the games the team missed.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced how they're making up the six games they missed.

The Cardinals will make up their series with the Milwaukee Brewers, which was originally supposed to be played in Milwaukee on Jul. 31-Aug. 2, as three doubleheaders. Those doubleheaders will come on days the two teams were already scheduled to play later in the season. The dates are Sept. 14 and Sept. 16 in Milwaukee, and Sept. 25 in St. Louis, with the Brewers serving as the home team for the first game.

An update on our regular season schedule following the postponement of recent games: pic.twitter.com/qTK5C7gsJu — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 6, 2020

The Cardinals will make up their series against the Detroit Tigers, which was originally scheduled from Aug. 3-6, as two doubleheaders. The first will be played on Aug. 13 in Detroit, and the second will be played on Sept. 10 at Busch Stadium.

The "Field of Dreams" game between the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, which was scheduled to be played at the famous movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 13, will now be played on Aug. 14 in Chicago.

For this season, MLB and the MLBPA have come to an agreement on 7-inning doubleheaders, expedite game times and make it easier on players in a compressed season.

The Cardinals traveled back to St. Louis on Wednesday after spending five days quarantined in a Milwaukee hotel after 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.