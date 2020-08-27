Cardinals score four runs in ninth, beat Royals on walk-off walk to take series

The Cardinals had the drama working on Wednesday, scoring four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Royals, with Kolten Wong delivering the walk off walk

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals and Royals wrapped up their three game series on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium, and it was the Cardinals who got the last laugh over former manager Mike Matheny and Kansas City. The Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth to win Game 3, 6-5 and took the series two games to one over the Royals.

Dakota Hudson started strong for the Cardinals, going six innings, allowing three hits, two runs and striking out three Royals.

The Cardinals scored on a Paul Goldschmidt sacrifice fly in the third inning and a Dylan Carlson double in the fourth, which tied the game at the time.

The game remained tied until the eighth inning, where pinch-hitter Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run to left field off Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera to take the lead. They would add two more runs in the top of the ninth to make it 5-2.

But the Cardinals wouldn't submit.

St. Louis got the bases loaded against Former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth inning, and then Mike Matheny turned to reliever Randy Rosario.

Rosario hit Yadier Molina to score Paul Goldschmidt. Then, Rosario allowed a hard single to Tyler O'Neill that third baseman Maikel Franco couldn't handle, which scored Brad Miller and Paul DeJong.

After a walk to Dylan Carlson, Kolten Wong came to the plate with the bases loaded, and worked a walk to drive in Molina and win the game 6-5 for the Cardinals.

Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty opted to sit out the game, on solidarity with others around the sports world protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Fowler was originally slated to be in the Cardinals' lineup, Flaherty was not scheduled to pitch Wednesday.

The Cardinals are now 11-9 on the season. They'll face the Pirates in a doubleheader on Thursday at Busch Stadium.