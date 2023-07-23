Former Cardinals great Scott Rolen enters Cooperstown with emotional, family-filled speech

"I am truly honored to be up here on this stage with all of you," Rolen said.

Example video title will go here for this video

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A new Cardinal joined the National Baseball Hall of Fame fraternity on Sunday.

Scott Rolen was inducted into Cooperstown alongside Fred McGriff in front of a large crowd and 50 current hall of famers.

“At no point in my lifetime did it ever occur to me that I would be standing on this stage. I'm glad it occurred to you because this is unbelievably special – thank you," Rolen said. "On this stage is baseball greatness. It won't occur to me any time soon that I will feel a sense of belonging with this group but today, gentlemen, I am truly honored to be up here on this stage with all of you.”

Rolen is just the 18th primary third baseman to be inducted into Cooperstown.

Hall of Famer, Scott Rolen 👏 pic.twitter.com/SWiZ663RUa — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 23, 2023

In his 17 years in the big leagues with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, Rolen hit 316 home runs, drove in 1,287 runs, hit .281 with an OPS of .855, seven all-star games, eight gold gloves and a World Series title in 2006.

"St. Louis. Two World Series, one a winner. Four division titles. Two National League championships, and most importantly these two clowns in the front row (pointing to his children). Niki and I started our family in no better place, at no better time. Family is the operative word in this organization. They're first class at everything, with unconditionally loyal fans. Thank you, St. Louis," Rolen said in his speech.

Rolen focused much of his induction speech on his family, including a story of how his dad's advice drove him to be better, encouraging him to "Do that, then" at a young age, and focusing on what he's good at.

"'Well, do that, then' put me on this stage today," Rolen said.