JUPITER, Fla. — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed outfielder Jose Martinez to a two-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.

“José has been a key contributor to our team since his acquisition in 2016, and we’re pleased to announce this new two-year deal,” Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said.

Jose, 30, is the son of late former Major League player Carlos Martinez. Jose played in 887 games in the minors before making his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2016.