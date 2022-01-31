Cardinals sign right-hander Aaron Brooks to Minor League contract

Brooks, 31, has spent the last two seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Kia Tigers.

ST. LOUIS — While Major League Baseball and the Players' Union may still be locked in a stalemate when it comes to collective bargaining agreements, the Cardinals did make a move for 2022.

The team announced on Monday it had signed right-handed pitcher Aaron Brooks to a Minor League contract for 2022 with a non-roster invite to Spring Training in Jupiter. It remains to be seen when a possible Spring Training could start, due to the ongoing lockout.

The Cardinals were still able to sign Brooks to a Minor League deal during the Major League lockout.

Brooks, 31, has spent the last two seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Kia Tigers. He has gone 14-9 for the Tigers with a 2.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 36 starts.

Before heading to South Korea, Brooks did spend some time in the Major Leagues for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and most recently the Baltimore Orioles in 2019. In just over 170 innings in the Majors, Brooks is 9-13 with a 6.49 ERA.