Cardinals sign Tepera, remove Genesis Cabrera from 40-man roster in bullpen shakeup

The Cardinals shuffled up the bullpen on Monday, adding Ryan Tepera and removing Genesis Cabrera from the 40-man roster.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new relief pitcher to replace Genesis Cabrera on the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals announced the signing of Ryan Tepera, a 35-year-old righty who has spent time with four teams over his nine-year career.

The Cardinals will be hoping for a return to form for Tepera. He has a career 3.59 ERA in 371 appearances but posted a 7.27 ERA in 10 games this season for the Angels. He was released by the Angels in May. He signed with the Rangers on June 14 and was released a month later.

Cabrera was dropped from the Cardinals' 40-man roster, so the Cardinals will have to work out a trade or place him on waivers in the coming days. He had a 5.06 ERA ERA in 32 innings. He picked up a career-best 77 strikeouts in 70 innings in 2021 but never developed consistent control of the strike zone in his five years with the team.