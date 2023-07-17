Cardinals sign Tepera, remove Genesis Cabrera from 40-man roster in bullpen shakeup

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed a new relief pitcher to replace Genesis Cabrera on the 40-man roster.
The Cardinals announced the signing of Ryan Tepera, a 35-year-old righty who has spent time with four teams over his nine-year career.
The Cardinals will be hoping for a return to form for Tepera. He has a career 3.59 ERA in 371 appearances but posted a 7.27 ERA in 10 games this season for the Angels. He was released by the Angels in May. He signed with the Rangers on June 14 and was released a month later.
Cabrera was dropped from the Cardinals' 40-man roster, so the Cardinals will have to work out a trade or place him on waivers in the coming days. He had a 5.06 ERA ERA in 32 innings. He picked up a career-best 77 strikeouts in 70 innings in 2021 but never developed consistent control of the strike zone in his five years with the team.
The Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central with a 40-53 record. They are 11.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins in the first of a three-game series Monday night.