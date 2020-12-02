ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals announced on Wednesday they signed utility infielder Brad Miller to a one-year contract for 2020.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals moved pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day injured list to make room for Miller on the 40-man roster.

Miller, who is 30 years old, is a six-year Major League veteran with stops in Seattle, Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Philadelphia. He is a career .241 hitter with 88 home runs and 293 RBI in 759 big league games.

Last year with Cleveland and Philadelphia, Miller hit .260 with 13 home runs.

He had a career-high 30 home runs and 81 RBI with the Rays in 2016. He'll wear number 15 with the Cardinals.

