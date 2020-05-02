ST. LOUIS — There's not a surer sign that spring is around the corner than this: Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday.

The sale starts at 10 a.m. on the Cardinals website. You can also get them via phone at 314-345-9000 and at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.

A special online-only multigame sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

This year’s schedule features more than 50 promotional dates with giveaways including bobbleheads, tumblers and replica jerseys.

Top promo dates

April 24: Adult Puffy Vest

May 10: a Cardinals Crossbody Purse

Crossbody Purse May 29: “YADI” Tumbler

June 21: a Cardinals Belt

Belt Aug. 9: an Ozzie Smith Funko POP! Exclusive

Aug. 14: a Cardinals Hockey Sweater

The 2020 season features two four-game weekend series versus the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees' first visit to Busch Stadium since 2014 and an NLCS rematch against the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals say they'll offer fans discounts all season, including a "Dynamic Deal of the Week."

Full list of the Cardinals' '2020 Fan-Friendly Values'

Budweiser Ballpark Pass : The Budweiser Ballpark Pass delivers a mobile standing room ticket for every home game (except Opening Day) for just $29.99 per month. Budweiser Ballpark Pass sales will begin in March.

KMOX 1120 First Pitch Tickets : At 9 AM CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room.

Nathan’s Famous Family Sundays : On most Sundays, fans who purchase select Pavilion or Terrace level tickets will receive a free Nathan’s jumbo hot dog and Coca-Cola.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays : Two hours prior to each Sunday game, fans can enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in Ford Plaza.

AAA Discounts Rewards : AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday games.

Fill Up at Phillips 66 : Beginning April 1st, fill up with eight gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2020 games.

Ticket Packs : Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, featuring discounted tickets to 2020’s best promotional giveaways and high demand games.

Group Value Nights : Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices.

Cards Cash : Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Official Cardinals Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10.

Outside Food & Drinks at All Games : Busch Stadium is the only St. Louis sports venue where fans may bring in their own food and drinks for all home games (some size and content restrictions apply).

Cardinals unveil TV, radio schedule for spring training games ST. LOUIS - Are you tired of winter yet? Well here's some good news, spring training is right around the corner for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter next week, and the first full-squad workout will be held on Feb. 17.

