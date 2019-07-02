ST. LOUIS — Here’s another sign that spring is almost here. Cardinals single-game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale Friday.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. St. Louis time at cardinals.com. Fans also can buy tickets over the phone at (314) 345-9000 and the ‘old school’ way at the Busch Stadium Box Office on 8th Street.

It’ll be the first chance for fans who aren’t buying ticket packages to snag seats for Opening Day, which is Thursday, April 4.

READ MORE: The 10 most important Cardinals to watch during spring training

Here are some of the game highlights for the 2019 season:

Two weekend series against the Cubs (May 31-June 2 and Sept. 27-29)

Easter game against the Mets (April 21)

Mother’s Day game against the Pirates (May 12)

Labor Day game against the Giants (Sept. 2)

The 2019 season also marks the return of Albert Pujols to Busch Stadium. The Angels will be in St. Louis June 21-23.

Cards fans will have plenty of other reasons to head to Busch Stadium this season. There are more than 50 promotional dates. Giveaways include bobbleheads, new powder blue jerseys, tumblers and a crossbody bag.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

READ MORE: Full list: Cardinals announce 2019 theme night schedule

The Cardinals also wanted fans to know it doesn’t have to be expensive going to a game. They plan to feature discounts on seats all season long.

Here’s the full list of the Cards’ ‘2019 Fan-Friendly Values’:

Budweiser Ballpark Pass : The popular monthly digital ticket subscription will return in 2019. The Budweiser Ballpark Pass delivers a standing room ticket for every home game (except Opening Day) for just $29.99 per month. Budweiser Ballpark Pass sales will begin in March.

: The popular monthly digital ticket subscription will return in 2019. The Budweiser Ballpark Pass delivers a standing room ticket for every home game (except Opening Day) for just $29.99 per month. Budweiser Ballpark Pass sales will begin in March. KMOX 1120 First Pitch Tickets : At 9:00 AM CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room.

: At 9:00 AM CT on the day of each home game, fans may purchase a voucher good for two tickets for just $11.20 ($5.60 per ticket). Fans redeem their vouchers for actual tickets 15 minutes prior to game time. Tickets may be anywhere in the stadium from Field Box to Standing Room. Nathan’s Famous Family Sundays : On most Sundays, fans who purchase RF/LF Pavilion or RF Terrace tickets will receive a free jumbo hot dog and Coca-Cola.

: On most Sundays, fans who purchase RF/LF Pavilion or RF Terrace tickets will receive a free jumbo hot dog and Coca-Cola. Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays : Two hours prior to each Sunday game, fans can enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in Ford Plaza.

: Two hours prior to each Sunday game, fans can enjoy games, prizes and free Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats in Ford Plaza. AAA Discounts Rewards : AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday games.

: AAA members receive a $10 discount off tickets on most Monday-Thursday games. Fill Up at Phillips 66 : Beginning April 1st, fill up with eight (8) gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2019 games.

: Beginning April 1st, fill up with eight (8) gallons or more at a participating Phillips 66 to receive a special discount ticket offer of up to 50% off many 2019 games. Ticket Packs : Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, which feature discounted tickets to 2019’s best promotional giveaways and highest demand games.

: Several different 5-game and 10-game ticket packs are available, which feature discounted tickets to 2019’s best promotional giveaways and highest demand games. Group Value Nights : Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices.

: Select games throughout the season where groups of 20 or more receive 50% off regular ticket prices. Cards Cash : Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Official Cardinals Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10.

: Stored money built into the barcode of your ticket, good for use at any Busch Stadium concession stand, kiosk or Official Cardinals Team Store. Fans can add $12 Cards Cash to a ticket for just $10. Outside Food & Drinks at All Games: Busch Stadium is the only St. Louis sports venue where fans may bring in their own food and drinks for all home games (some size and content restrictions apply).

CARDS OFF-SEASON NEWS: