Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets start at $6.

ST. LOUIS — Single-game tickets for Cardinals games go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to three or more games can do so during a special online-only multi-game ticket sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fans can purchase tickets on the Cardinals’ website. Single-game tickets can also be purchased via phone at 314-345-9000 or at the Busch Stadium box office on 8th Street.

The Cardinals’ 2022 home schedule features three 3-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the first visit to Busch Stadium since 2014 by the New York Yankees and a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. The Cards will also host the Kansas City Royals for a 2-game set in April.