x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
STL Cardinals

Cardinals single-game tickets go on sale Friday

Single-game tickets start at $6.
Credit: UPI
Visitors to the team store are the only ones at Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — Single-game tickets for Cardinals games go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans who want to purchase tickets to three or more games can do so during a special online-only multi-game ticket sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.  

Fans can purchase tickets on the Cardinals’ website. Single-game tickets can also be purchased via phone at 314-345-9000 or at the Busch Stadium box office on 8th Street.

Single-game tickets start at $6.

The Cardinals’ 2022 home schedule features three 3-game series against the Chicago Cubs, the first visit to Busch Stadium since 2014 by the New York Yankees and a weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. The Cards will also host the Kansas City Royals for a 2-game set in April.

To order tickets, visit the Cardinals website.

Related Articles

In Other News

Frankly Speaking: It's been 10 years since Albert Pujols left for Anaheim