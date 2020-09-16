Cardinals release 2021 spring training schedule

The regular-season opener is scheduled for April 1 against the Reds

ST. LOUIS — Although it seems like the Cards' season just began, the team is already looking forward to next season with the release of its spring training schedule.

The team's Grapefruit League schedule begins on Feb. 27, 2021 against the Miami Marlins. The season will wrap up on March 28, 2021 against the Washington Nationals, according to a news release from the team.

The schedule includes 15 home dates and 15 road games.

The regular-season opener is scheduled for April 1. The Cards will take on the Reds in Cincinnati.