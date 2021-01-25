2021 Cardinals Spring Training tickets go on sale Feb. 1

Health and safety protocols will allow seating pods in allotments of 2, 4 or 6 seats and distanced a minimum of 6 feet apart throughout the entire stadium

JUPITER, Fla. — The Spring Training home of the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida is ready to get rolling for the 2021 season. However, what that 2021 season will look like for baseball still remains to be seen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Roger Dean Stadium, the spring home of the Cardinals, announced that Spring Training game tickets would go on sale starting Monday, Feb. 1.

Roger Dean Stadium is planning to host 30 games throughout the spring, 15 for the Miami Marlins and 15 for the Cardinals. The first game is set to be played on Feb. 27.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets online only at Cardinals.com or RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

Health and safety protocols will allow seating pods in allotments of 2, 4 or 6 seats and distanced a minimum of 6 feet apart throughout the entire stadium.

All tickets will be bought online and issued via mobile ticket delivery with the MLB Ballpark App. Fans inside the park will only be allowed to use credit or debit transactions.