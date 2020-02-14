Does the dreary winter weather in St. Louis have you feeling a bit gloomy? Well have no fear, we have just the cure.

The Cardinals are soaking up the Florida sun down in Jupiter at spring training and getting ready for the 2020 season.

There's no shortage of storylines around this year's Cardinals.

Can Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader bounce back? What can Alex Reyes provide? Who starts in the outfield? What's the rotation situation looking like?

Fans will be going back and forth debating all of these questions for the next month plus.

In the meantime, let us provide you with some insight straight from the source. Or, make that sources. Take a look by checking out the videos below.

Watch: The sights and sounds of a St. Louis spring training

We have tons of one-on-one interviews with all the biggest names in the organization to check out, too. Look below to see a few of them.

Watch: Mike Shildt talks about 2020 outlook for his squad

Watch: Jack Flaherty is ready to build on his breakout season

Watch: Get to know Cardinals prospect Matthew Liberatore

Watch: Alex Reyes just wants to get back on a big league mound

Watch: Tyler O'Neill is just waiting for his opportunity to mash

