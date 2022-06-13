Cardinals storm back with 7 unanswered runs to beat Pirates 7-5

Brendan Donovan and Paul Goldschmidt each had three hits to help fuel the comeback.

ST. LOUIS — A day off might have been just what Paul Goldschmidt needed.

After taking Sunday off — one day after his streak of reaching base safely ended after 46 consecutive games — Goldschmidt started a new streak on Monday night and helped the Cardinals beat the Pirates at Busch Stadium at the same time.

His home run leading off the seventh inning followed a five-run rally in the sixth that brought the Cardinals back from a 5-0 deficit. Dylan Carlson had the big blow in that inning, a game-tying three-run homer.

Goldschmidt had led off the sixth with a double, finishing the night with three hits and also reaching on a walk.

Goldschmidt had not had a hit in his three previous games, keeping his streak alive with walks, and was just 2-of-16 in his previous five games.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: After being shut out through the fifth inning, the Cardinals erupted in the sixth, sending nine hitters to the plate. Brendan Donovan drove in two runs with his second double of the game, and he added a single in the seventh to join Goldschmidt with a three-hit night … Carlson’s homer was his third of the season and drove in Donovan and Juan Yepez, who singled … Carlson added a double leading off the eighth and scored the insurance run on an error.

On the mound: Rookie Zack Thompson made his first career start and second appearance, allowing just one run over the first four innings before giving up four runs in the fifth, three coming on a home run from Michael Chavis … Relievers T.J. McFarland, Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and Ryan Helsley combined to retire the final 12 Pirates in order over the final four innings, with Helsley earning his fifth save.

Key stat: The five-run deficit was the biggest comeback win of the season for the Cardinals.

Worth noting: Goldschmidt’s homer was his 13th of the season. He did not hit his 13th homer last year until July 10 en route to finishing the year with 31 home runs … Harrison Bader did not start, with manager Oli Marmol saying he wanted him to be ready to play both games on Tuesday, but he came into the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth. He was 0-of-2 in the game and is now hitless in his last 16 at-bats … Nolan Arenado served as the DH, with Donovan getting the start at third base … The game time temperature of 96 degrees was the hottest for a game at Busch Stadium since another 96 degree start on July 24, 2016 against the Dodgers.

Looking ahead: Matthew Liberatore will be added to the roster before Tuesday’s doubleheader and will get the start in the 12:15 p.m. game. Miles Mikolas will start the 6:15 game in the split-doubleheader.