Cardinals to livestream intrasquad games starting Tuesday

Most of the team's remaining scrimmages will be livestreamed with commentary from broadcaster Dan McLaughlin

ST. LOUIS — Here's some good news for those of you looking to get your baseball fix.

Starting Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will begin streaming intrasquad games with commentary from Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.

The first intrasquad game was held Thursday night. Most remaining scrimmages will be livestreamed, the team said.

"To say I’m excited, would be an understatement," McLaughlin said on Twitter. "To all our wonderful @Cardinals fans, thanks for your patience, loyalty, and support. Let’s keep the faith and be safe!"

The Cardinals will open up the season on July 24 at Busch Stadium with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.