Cardinals theme ticket nights: A guide to the giveaways

Some of the theme nights include Teachers Night, Mizzou Night and St. Louis Blues night

ST. LOUIS — From celebrating Pride Month to honoring health care workers to rocking out with fellow "deadheads," the St. Louis Cardinals' theme night lineup has something for everyone.

So far, there are more than 20 different theme nights scheduled from June 24 through Sept. 28, according to a news release from the organization. More theme nights will be added and announced in the coming weeks.

Fans can purchase tickets for the theme nights at cardinals.com/theme.

Here is a look at the themes and the all-important giveaways:

Soccer Night: June 24 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Fans will receive a unique Cardinals soccer jersey

Pride Night: June 25 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to a St. Louis area LGBTQ charity, the release said. Fans will also receive a Cardinals rainbow mesh cap and a wearable rainbow flag.

SEMO Day: June 27 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates - 1:15 PM

Fans will receive a Southeast Missouri-themed Cardinals cap.

Teachers Nights: June 28 and June 29 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Teachers will get a teachers-themed Cardinals cap and a drink coupon.

"Teachers, we know it’s been a LONG year of virtual, hybrid, and in-person learning!" the release said.

Christmas in July: July 19 vs. Chicago Cubs

All fans who purchase a special theme ticket will receive an exclusive Buddy the Elf bobblehead.

Budweiser Bash—Scott & Ed Spiezio: July 20 vs. Chicago Cubs

Fans will take home a limited-edition Scott & Ed Spiezio bobblehead. If you purchase a VIP ticket, will get the bobblehead and access to an "exclusive pregame autograph session."

Mizzou Night: July 30 vs. Minnesota Twins

Join fellow Mizzou students and alumni and take home a Mizzou-themed Cardinals t-shirt.

Illini Night: Friday, July 30 vs. Minnesota Twins

Fans will receive an Illini-themed Cardinals t-shirt.

Budweiser Bash—Bo Hart: Aug. 3 vs. Atlanta Braves

Fans will receive a limited-edition Bo Hart bobblehead. You can also purchase a VIP ticket and get the bobblehead and "access to an exclusive pregame autograph session."

Star Wars Night: Aug. 4 vs. Atlanta Braves

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Fans will also receive a Cardinals-themed R2-D2 hooded pullover.

Billikens Night: Aug. 6 vs. Kansas City Royals

With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive a Billikens-themed Cardinals t-shirt.

Budweiser Bash—David Freese: Aug. 17 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Fans who purchase a special Budweiser Bash Theme Ticket will receive a limited-edition David Freese bobblehead. You can also purchase a VIP ticket, which will give you access to an "exclusive pregame autograph session."

Grateful Dead Night: Aug. 20 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

A tribute band, Jake's Leg, will perform on the Budweiser Stage prior to the game. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Grateful Dead’s charity, The Rex Foundation. Fans will also receive a Grateful Dead tie-dye baseball jersey.

Nurses Appreciation Nights: Aug. 24 and 25 vs. Detroit Tigers

"Nurses, we wouldn’t have made it through 2020 without your care, expertise, and dedication," the release said. Fans will receive a nurses-themed Cardinals shirt.

African American Heritage Night: Sept. 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will take home a unique Cardinals cap, designed by St. Louis artist Brock Seals. There will also be a "special heritage celebration" in Budweiser Terrace before the game.

Budweiser Bash—Lee Smith : Sept. 7 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Fans who purchase a special Budweiser Bash Theme Ticket will receive a limited-edition Lee Smith bobblehead. Fans who purchase a VIP ticket will get the bobblehead and access to an "exclusive pregame autograph session."

St. Louis Blues Night: Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati Reds

Celebrate the start of the St. Louis Blues 2021-2022 season; fans will receive an exclusive t-shirt.

Margaritaville Night: Sept. 17 vs. San Diego Padres

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to Jimmy Buffett's charity, Singing for Change. Fans will receive a Margaritaville-inspired baseball jersey.

Fiesta Cardenales: Sept. 19 vs. San Diego Padres

"The Cardinals welcome all members of the Latino and Hispanic community for a cultural celebration. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will receive a Cardenales jersey. Plus, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Hispanic Education Cultural & Scholarship Foundation.

Budweiser Bash—Rick Ankiel: Sept. 28 vs. Milwaukee Brewers