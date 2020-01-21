ST. LOUIS — Are you hoping to get your hands on some unique Cardinals gear? Well, set an alarm for tomorrow morning at 10 to get your theme tickets for the upcoming season.

An R2-D2 hoodie, a St. Patrick's Day flannel and a tie-dye jersey are just a few of the giveaways that come with the theme tickets for 2020. With more than 35 theme dates, there is something for everyone.

Some of the notable events include:

Peanuts Night

Monday, April 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.

Promo item: Lucy Bobblehead

Weather Day

Wednesday, April 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 p.m.

Pregame Educational Program with the 5 On Your Side weather team and voucher for hot dog, chips and soda

Grateful Dead Night

Friday, April 24 vs. Miami Marlins – 7:15 PM

Tie-Dye Baseball Jersey & Pregame Concert

Margaritaville Night

Friday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 PM

Baseball Jersey & Pregame Music Event

Star Wars Night

Wednesday, June 17 vs. Colorado Rockies – 7:15 PM

R2-D2 Hooded Pullover

Pride Night

Friday, June 19 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM

Rainbow Mesh Cap & Wearable Rainbow Flag

Friends Night

Monday, June 29 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM

Central Perk Mug

Soccer Night

Tuesday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM

Cardinals Soccer Jersey

St. Louis Blues Night

Friday, August 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 PM

TBD Bobblehead

Union Appreciation Day

Sunday, August 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 PM

Cardinals Union T-Shirt

First Responders Appreciation Night

Wednesday, September 2 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 PM

First Responders T-Shirt

First Responders Appreciation Day

Thursday, September 3 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 PM

First Responders T-Shirt

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Tuesday, September 15 vs. Kansas City Royals – 6:45 PM

Flannel Shirt

Tickets will be on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on cardinals.com/theme. You can visit the page now for more information.

