ST. LOUIS — Are you hoping to get your hands on some unique Cardinals gear? Well, set an alarm for tomorrow morning at 10 to get your theme tickets for the upcoming season.
An R2-D2 hoodie, a St. Patrick's Day flannel and a tie-dye jersey are just a few of the giveaways that come with the theme tickets for 2020. With more than 35 theme dates, there is something for everyone.
Some of the notable events include:
Peanuts Night
Monday, April 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers – 6:45 p.m.
Promo item: Lucy Bobblehead
Weather Day
Wednesday, April 22 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 12:15 p.m.
Pregame Educational Program with the 5 On Your Side weather team and voucher for hot dog, chips and soda
Grateful Dead Night
Friday, April 24 vs. Miami Marlins – 7:15 PM
Tie-Dye Baseball Jersey & Pregame Concert
Margaritaville Night
Friday, May 22 vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – 7:15 PM
Baseball Jersey & Pregame Music Event
Star Wars Night
Wednesday, June 17 vs. Colorado Rockies – 7:15 PM
R2-D2 Hooded Pullover
Pride Night
Friday, June 19 vs. Cincinnati Reds – 7:15 PM
Rainbow Mesh Cap & Wearable Rainbow Flag
Friends Night
Monday, June 29 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM
Central Perk Mug
Soccer Night
Tuesday, June 30 vs. Washington Nationals – 7:15 PM
Cardinals Soccer Jersey
St. Louis Blues Night
Friday, August 14 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 7:15 PM
TBD Bobblehead
Union Appreciation Day
Sunday, August 16 vs. Milwaukee Brewers – 1:15 PM
Cardinals Union T-Shirt
First Responders Appreciation Night
Wednesday, September 2 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 6:45 PM
First Responders T-Shirt
First Responders Appreciation Day
Thursday, September 3 vs. Philadelphia Phillies – 12:15 PM
First Responders T-Shirt
Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day
Tuesday, September 15 vs. Kansas City Royals – 6:45 PM
Flannel Shirt
Tickets will be on sale Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on cardinals.com/theme. You can visit the page now for more information.
