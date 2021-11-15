Here's when you can buy 2022 St. Louis Cardinals tickets

Tickets go on sale this Friday

ST. LOUIS — Cards fans, get ready!

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that tickets for the 2022 regular season will go on sale this Friday.

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase single-game all-inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs centered around the team's highest demand games.

The Cards will also be giving away various ticket packs, Cardinals gift cards and promotional items to fans throughout the day on Friday through the Cardinals Twitter account. There will also be special “Red Friday” pricing on packs and all-inclusive tickets throughout the weekend.

All-inclusive tickets start at $59.

Holiday ticket packs

Yadi/Waino pack – includes eight weekend games and features promotional giveaways highlighting Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright's final year together as a starting battery.

Value packs – includes a variety of mid-week games at a discounted price