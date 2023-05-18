Cardinals tie single-game record with 7 home runs against Dodgers

Two home runs each came from Willson Contreras and Nolan Gorman, and one from each Juan Yepez, Paul DeJong and Nolan Arenado.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals made history in their 16-8 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thursday night, the Cardinals hit seven home runs off the Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

The last time the Cardinals hit seven home runs in a home game? May 7, 1940, against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Cardinals also hit seven home runs on July 12, 1996, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Willson Contreras had six RBIs which is the most in a single game from a Cardinal since Brad Miller on Sept. 1, 2020. He is also the first Cardinals catcher since Tom Pagnozzi in 1991 with six RBIs.

Starting pitcher Adam Wainwright got the win and moved into a tie for second in Cardinals history with 107 home wins.

Óscar Mercado also became the first Cardinal with three runs scored in his first start with the team since Lonnie Smith in 1982. He is the first Cardinal in history with three hits, three runs and two steals.

The Cardinals have won nine out of their last 11 games. They currently sit with a record of 19-26.