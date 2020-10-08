Cardinals-Tigers doubleheader on Thursday in Detroit postponed

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals and Tigers will not play on Thursday in Detroit.
On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the scheduled doubleheader between the two teams had been postponed.
"MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," MLB said in a statement.
The league said more information on the Cardinals' resumption of play will be announced later in the week.
The Cardinals have not played a game since July 29 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the team.
On Sunday, the Cardinals announced the series with the Pirates had been postponed after a 10th player, Lane Thomas, had tested positive for the virus. The total number of players and staff infected in the organization is now at 17.
The Cardinals have played just five games this season.