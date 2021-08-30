Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman named National League Player of the Week

For the week, Edman batted .462 with seven runs scored, two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases

ST. LOUIS — It was a Missouri sweep in the National and American League Player of the Week voting this week.

Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman captured the honor in the National League, with Royals catcher Salvador Perez taking home the award in the American League.

This was Edman's first time winning the award. For the week, he batted .462 with seven runs scored, two home runs, 10 RBI and two stolen bases. Edman's 21 stolen bases rank as the third-most in the National League.

Edman helped the Cardinals to a 3-2 record last week against the Tigers and Pirates.

On the season, Edman is hitting .267 with a .716 OPS. He is currently leading the National League in doubles with 35.

Have a week, @TommyEdman11!



.462 BA (12-for-26)

1.290 OPS

2 HR

3 Doubles

10 RBI

7 R

2 SB



Tommy is the NL Player of the Week!#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/1aR2HCv88K — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 30, 2021

Perez hit six home runs and drove in 14 runs for the Royals during the week, and is currently on a 5-game home run streak.