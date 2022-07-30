Cardinals trade Sosa, get JoJo Romero in return

Paul DeJong was also recalled from Memphis (AAA)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced Saturday afternoon they have traded infielder Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cardinals received left-hander reliever JoJo Romero from the Phillies.

Sosa, 26, made the opening night roster for the Cardinals in 2021, taking over for shortstop when Paul Dejong was injured in May.

In 2022, he has played 53 games. He has a batting average of .189 and an on-base percentage of .244.

Romero, 25, was the Phillies 4th round pick in 2016.

He has appeared in 25 major league games since making his debut in 2020.

Romero has a career 7.89 ERA over 21.2 innings, striking out 19 batters.

Romero underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, ending his season with a 7.00 ERA and eight strikeouts.

The Cardinals also announced they recalled Paul Dejong from Memphis (AAA).

Dejong, 28, was traveling with the Cardinals this weekend as a Taxi Squad member.

The St. Louis Cardinals finish their last two games in Washington D.C. against the Nationals Saturday and Sunday. They will be back at Busch Stadium for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is on Aug. 2.

