ST. LOUIS — Nobody is quite sure exactly when we'll see baseball again in 2020, but in the meantime, the Cardinals are trimming their Major League roster for that undetermined opening day.

On Thursday, the team announced that outfielders Austin Dean and Justin Williams, infielder Edmundo Sosa and pitcher Jake Woodford had been assigned to Memphis' Triple-A roster.

Sosa had opened some eyes so far in spring training with his slick fielding and was expected to compete with Brad Miller and Rangel Ravelo for a utility position after Yario Munoz's injury and subsequent release.

The team still has some decisions to make, chief among them, if break out prospect Dylan Carlson will be in St. Louis or Memphis to start the season.

