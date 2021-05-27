Cardinals activate Tyler O'Neill from IL ahead of series with Arizona

PHOENIX — The Cardinals are welcoming one of their biggest bats back to the lineup as they pull into Arizona for a series with the Diamondbacks.
The team announced on Thursday they had activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day Injured List. O'Neill was originally put on the IL with a left middle finger fracture.
O'Neill is hitting .250 in 100 at-bats this season collecting eight home runs and 18 RBI in 30 games.
In a corresponding move, the team optioned first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski to Triple A Memphis.
The Cardinals lost another outfielder in their series with the White Sox, after Harrison Bader suffered a hairline fracture to a rib diving for a ball in center field.