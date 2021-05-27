Cardinals activate Tyler O'Neill from IL ahead of series with Arizona

The Cardinals are getting a reinforcement ahead of their series in the desert

PHOENIX — The Cardinals are welcoming one of their biggest bats back to the lineup as they pull into Arizona for a series with the Diamondbacks.

The team announced on Thursday they had activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day Injured List. O'Neill was originally put on the IL with a left middle finger fracture.

O'Neill is hitting .250 in 100 at-bats this season collecting eight home runs and 18 RBI in 30 games.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski to Triple A Memphis.

OF Tyler O'Neill has been activated from the 10-day IL.



1B/OF John Nogowski was optioned to Memphis (AAA) following yesterday's game. pic.twitter.com/noce4v3WLx — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 27, 2021

The Cardinals lost another outfielder in their series with the White Sox, after Harrison Bader suffered a hairline fracture to a rib diving for a ball in center field.