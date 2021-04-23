Cardinals activate Tyler O'Neill, send John Nogowski to IL

O'Neill had started in eight games before he hit the IL with a groin strain, tallying a home run and three RBI in 28 at-bats in 2021

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O'Neill is back and John Nogowski is taking his place on the Injured List.

The Cardinals announced the outfielder O'Neill would return to the club before the series kicks off against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday after he had been on the 10-day IL with a groin strain.

O'Neill had started in eight games before he hit the IL, with a home run and three RBI in 28 at-bats. He was a Gold Glover in left field last season.

Nogowski will go to the IL retroactive to April 20 with a left hand bone bruise. The rookie has appeared in 13 games this season, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He is 1 for 12 this season.

We have activated OF Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day IL and placed 1B/OF John Nogowski (left hand bone bruise) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 20. pic.twitter.com/yGc0kRafuK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 23, 2021

O'Neill was not in the initial lineup released by the Cardinals for Friday's game.