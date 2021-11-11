O'Neill, Goldschmidt finish top-10 in NL MVP vote, Bryce Harper takes crown

Bryce Harper took home the award, but the Cardinals had a pair of players get some support in the MVP race

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals had a pretty decent showing in the National League MVP voting revealed on Thursday night by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won the award for the second time in his career. Harper led the Majors in doubles, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+ in 2021 while hitting 35 home runs and driving in 84 runs.

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished sixth in the voting behind Harper, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and Nationals/Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner.

Goldschmidt had one third-place vote, three fourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes. For the season, Goldschmidt hit .294 with a .879 OPS, 31 home runs and 99 RBI. He also played stellar defense, capturing the fourth Gold Glove of his career.

2021 NL MVP: Bryce Harper, Phillies



Full voting details: https://t.co/iBZqP7T6nC — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 18, 2021

O'Neill also nabbed a third-place vote among the BBWAA voters to finish eighth overall. O'Neill had a breakout season in 2021 hitting 34 home runs, driving in 80 runs, notching a .560 slugging percentage and a .912 OPS. O'Neill also won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award in left field.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright also got an eighth-place vote for MVP.

In the American League, Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani became the 11th player in history to unanimously win the AL MVP.

Ohtani had a season for the ages as a two-way player, hitting 46 home runs, driving in 100 runs. stealing 26 bases and notching a .965 OPS. On the mound he went 9-2 for the Angels with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130 and a third innings pitched.

Ohtani is only the second Japanese-born player to win MVP, following Ichiro Suzuki who won it for the Seattle Mariners in 2001.

Blue Jays third/first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished second in the AL MVP vote.