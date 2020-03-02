ST. LOUIS — Are you tired of winter yet? Well here's some good news, spring training is right around the corner for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitchers and catchers report to Jupiter next week, and the first full-squad workout will be held on Feb. 17.

While seeing your favorite players break out the bats and gloves is great, nothing matches seeing those classic jerseys on the field or hearing Mike Shannon on the call.

This year, the Cardinals will broadcast 15 games on Fox Sports Midwest and the Fox Sports Go app. There will also be 15 games broadcast on KMOX radio.

All the action kicks off with a matchup with the Mets on Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon central time. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Midwest and KMOX.

Click here for everything you need to know about spring training.

As for games that actually count, the Cardinals open the regular season in Cincinnati on March 26. The home opener is one week later, April 2, when the Cardinals host the Baltimore Orioles.

The Cardinals will look to build on their 2019 season that ended in an NLCS sweep at the hands of the eventual Wold Series champion Washington Nationals. The Cardinals won the NL Central by two games with a 91-71 record.

More Cardinals coverage:

RELATED: Cardinals theme tickets on sale Wednesday

RELATED: Commentary | As long as Yadier Molina plays like 'Yadi,' the Cardinals should keep paying him

RELATED: 'Be healthy' is the goal for both Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes as they look ahead to Cardinals season