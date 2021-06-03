Here's how to vote to send your favorite Cardinals to the 2021 All-Star Game

The Cardinals have a number of worthy candidates on this year's All-Star ballot. Who are you voting for?

ST. LOUIS — All-Star voting season is upon us, and Cardinals fans have a chance to send their favorite players to Denver for baseball's midsummer classic.

Official 2021 All-Star Game balloting opened Thursday for the 91st All-Star Game to be held at Coors Field on July 13.

The 2021 Google MLB All-Star Ballot features two phases of voting for fans to determine starters for the game. Starting on Thursday and continuing through June 24, fans can can cast their votes exclusively online at MLB.com. On Sunday, June 27, the top three vote-getters at each position and the top nine in the outfield in each league will be revealed in an "All-Star Finalists Show" on MLB Network.

Phase two will begin Monday, June 28 with fans being able to vote among the finalists at each position to determine the starters. Voting will end July 1, and starters will be announced later that night.

You can click here to vote in Phase 1 of the All-Star voting.

Fans can vote up to five ballots a day in the first phase of voting.

The following Cardinals are eligible for voting as starters for this year's All-Star Game:

C Yadier Molina (9-time All-Star)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (6-time All-Star)

2B Tommy Edman

3B Nolan Arenado (5-time All-Star)

SS Paul DeJong (2019 All-Star)

OF Tyler O’Neill

OF Harrison Bader

OF Dylan Carlson

The NL All-Stars will be managed by Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, with the AL being led by Rays Manager Kevin Cash.

The pitchers and reserves for both teams will be chosen through a combination of "Player Ballot" choices and selections made by the Commissioner's Office. The final rosters will be announced on July 4 during the All-Star Selection Show.

The 2021 All-Star Game was originally set to be played at the home of the Braves, Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia. MLB relocated the game to Denver in reaction to new voting laws passed in the state of Georgia.

Last year's All-Star Game was supposed to be played at Dodger Stadium but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.