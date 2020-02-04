ST. LOUIS — On the day of what would have been the Cardinals' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, a limited edition Cubs vs. Cardinals bobblehead has been unveiled.

The dual bobblehead features Fredbird squaring off against the Cubs mascot Clark.

Only 1,000 of the individually-numbered bobbleheads were made. They're selling for $60 on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's website.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Along with Opening Day, the Cardinals vs. Cubs 2020 London series was officially canceled Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"No one knows when the MLB season will start, but we wanted to give fans a reason to smile and something to look forward to on what would have been Opening Day at Busch Stadium,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar in a press release.

“The Cubs vs. Cardinals rivalry is one of the longest and most intense in baseball and sports, and these bobbleheads are the perfect way to commemorate the passion and excitement while fans patiently wait for the words we’re all longing to hear right now — ‘Play Ball!'”

