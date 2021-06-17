Cardinals sign veteran lefty Wade LeBlanc

The Cardinals have made a move in an attempt to bolster their pitching staff

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are bringing in a veteran in an attempt to bolster their pitching staff.

The team announced on Thursday they had signed Wade LeBlanc to a free-agent contract and that he will join the team for the series in Atlanta.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals optioned pitcher Seth Elledge to Triple-A Memphis and transferred infielder Max Moroff to the 60-day Injured List to make room for LeBlanc on the 40-man roster.

LeBlanc, 36, has pitched 13 seasons in the Major Leagues for San Diego, Miami, Houston, the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees, Seattle, Pittsburgh and most recently, Baltimore.

LeBlanc has a career 4.59 ERA in the Majors. He appeared in six games with Baltimore in 2021 and held a 9.45 ERA.