Reports: Cardinals' weekend series against Cubs postponed after continued COVID-19 concerns

The Cardinals will miss at least three more games as the team continues to be impacted by COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' wait to resume play after an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the team looks to be extended once again.

On Friday, reports began circulating that the weekend series at Busch Stadium against the Cubs had been postponed. Friday's game had already been postponed that morning after the team announced another player had tested positive for COVID-19.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale said an announcement from the team will be made later tonight after more testing is completed.

The most recent positive test brings the number of members of the organization to test positive to 14, with eight of those now being players.

#MLB will officially make the announcement that the #STLCards-#Cubs series is postponed within the hour as they await the pending COVID-19 tests for the #STLCards. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 7, 2020

Confirmed: Cubs-Cardinals weekend series postponed. Cubs to fly home tonight. Next scheduled to play Tuesday in Cleveland. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) August 7, 2020

The Cardinals had already been forced to postpone their last two series with the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers.