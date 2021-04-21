Cardinals Weekly | Cards roller coaster 2021 continues, plus some all-time stories with Art Holliday

Want to talk current Cardinals? We've got you. Want some classic stories from a man who's seen it all, Art Holliday? We've got that too on this week's episode

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are continuing their roller coaster of a 2021 season so far.

Sometimes they'll bust out the bats and go crazy... and then the next day they'll get shut out.

Corey and Ahmad take a look at some of the up-and-down nature of this season as well as Tommy Edman's breakout, Jack Flaherty's return to form and some weird team stats for the club.

This week we also welcome 5 On Your Side News Director Art Holliday as he looks back on some of his classic Cardinals stories from his time in the sports department, and his childhood memories of his hometown team.

Look out for new episodes over Cardinals Weekly every Wednesday night/Thursday morning on YouTube and KSDK.com.