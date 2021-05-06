Cardinals Weekly: Cards surge, Albert leaves Anaheim and a conversation with Mike Claiborne

This week, we're breaking down the Cards' good stretch, the Pujols news and welcoming Mike Claiborne in for some classic stories on this episode of Cardinals Weekly

ST. LOUIS — It was a good week for the Cardinals on the diamond against the Pirates and Mets, with Carlos Martinez looking strong again, Adam Wainwright stepping up for his family and Harrison Bader returning with a bang.

Off the diamond, the Cardinals got some bad news about Jordan Hicks and former Cardinal Albert Pujols will soon be in the market for a new team. Should it be a Cardinals homecoming?

KMOX and ClaibsOnline's Mike Claiborne joins the show this week to talk about this year's Cardinals, Mike Shannon memories and some classic stories from his 40 years in the business.

